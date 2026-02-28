Tehran [Iran], February 28 (ANI): Atleast 40 Iranians have been killed in an Israeli strike on a school in the city of Minab in the Hormozgan province, in the southern part of Iran, said the governorn of the province.

Reporting on the death toll as mentioned by the state media, Reuters said that atleast 24 have been killed due to a fresh strike at girls' primary school, bringing the toll over to 40.

"An Iranian governor saying at least 24 had been killed in Israeli strike on a school in Minab in southern Iran. State media now reports the death toll at the school, a girls' primary, has risen to 40," Reuters reported.

Earlier today, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said it had struck Israeli and US bases with Iranian missiles, and its retaliatory operation would continue until its enemy was 'decisively defeated.' Iran said all US bases, resources and interests in the region are considered legitimate targets.

In response, Israeli air defense systems intercepted missiles over Jerusalem and Central Israel on February 28, after the military said it had detected a missile attack launched from Iran.

Israel had launched a "pre-emptive" strike against Iran. Israel and the United States have launched a joint operation aimed at neutralising what they describe as the existential threat posed by Iran.

Israeli air defence systems intercepted missiles over Jerusalem and Central Israel, after the military said it had detected a missile attack launched from Iran. Smoke was seen rising from southern Tehran's Azadi Square following strikes carried out by the US and Israel.

Israel has banned public gatherings, shut schools and workplaces and moved hospital patients to underground facilities.

Massive explosions were heard in Iran's capital in the morning. The attack comes after a US military build-up surrounding Iran. Following the strikes, US President Donald Trump said, "A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people. It's menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world." (ANI)

