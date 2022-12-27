Islamabad [Pakistan], December 27 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's said that the food will be served soon after being interrupted by an audience, according to a video circulated by PTV news, the Urdu News channel.

While addressing the ceremony organized with regard to the development projects for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, an audience stood up and shouted during Sharif's speech, after which the PM said, "Please sit down, the food will be served soon."

Also Read | COVID-19 Outbreak in China: Sichuan Province Faces Surge in Coronavirus Cases.

After a brief smile, Pakistan's PM resumed his speech, according to the video.

Notably, PM Sharif was in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to lay the foundation stones of different uplift communication, road, hydel, and power infrastructure projects, Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

Also Read | Australia Issues Travel Advisory for Pakistan, Urges Increased Caution and Vigilance After Blasts in Balochistan.

In the ceremony, the prime minister said, "These challenges might be manifold but 220 million people of the country should not get worried, the coalition government with the support of its partners will steer the country out of the challenges."

He said for the achievement of progress and prosperity, they would have to work hard with devotion. "Nations always faced difficulties and the coalition government will put Pakistan on the path of development only through hard work," he added.

The prime minister said that he had laid down the foundations for the commencement of mega-development projects in the backward areas of the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as per the Associated Press of Pakistan report.

He mentioned that during his previous visits, these areas were inundated with flood water and the people of the areas had faced immense destruction, from Nowshera to Swat, Kalam, Kohistan, DIkhan and Tank districts were badly affected by floods.

Talking about the Swat situation, PM said that the destruction was mainly caused by the man-made structures erected in the middle of the course of the river.

Sharif also criticized the provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its flawed policies.

The prime minister sarcastically referred that the PTI provincial government always talked about the introduction of an efficient system, but the people had witnessed the crumbling of that system whereas the government's blunders in this regard could not be neglected, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Advisor to PM on Political Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam, Amir of Jammiat-e-Ulema Islam-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman, relevant authorities and a large number of people were present on the occasion, reported Associated Press of Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)