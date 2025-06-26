Florida [US], June 26 (ANI): Moments before the Dragon spacecraft docking with the International Space Station, the crew of Axiom Mission 4 shared a joyful glimpse from orbit, introducing "Joy", a baby swan toy serving as their zero-gravity indicator.

Floating freely inside the capsule, 'Joy', a swan plushie, marks the crew's transition to microgravity but also is symbolic of the cultural unity among India, Hungary, and Europe on this milestone mission.

American private company Axiom Space's fourth mission to the International Space Station (ISS), Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), doc ked on Thursday at 4.05 pm (IST).

In a video released by Axiom Space, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said 'Joy' symbolises wisdom and grace. "It may seem like a coincidence, but to me, it carries deeper meaning--of serenity, strength and purpose" said Shukla as the Dragon orbited Earth on its way to the ISS.

According to the Axiom Space website, "This zero-g indicator is more than a cute companion for the Ax-4 crew; it will be used as an indicator by the crew, shortly after launch, as a physical confirmation that they have transitioned to microgravity."

The swan toy attached to a tether, was released to float aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule, signaling that the Ax-4 crew safely made it into low Earth orbit.

European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski said,""We are here not only four of us, but we have with us our zero-g indicator, Joy, that started to float with us just when we injected into orbit. Joy is floating with us all over the capsule, so sometimes we have to find him and her here with us. But it's an amazing feeling to be in orbit for the first time."

Axiom Space had earlier introduced 'Joy' during the launch countdown press conference. The baby swan plushie, is not just a soft toy but serves as a "zero-g indicator", signalling the crew's entry into microgravity shortly after launch.

More than a symbol of space travel, 'Joy' also represents cultural unity. Axiom Space said in a June 3 statement: "Joy, the baby swan, embodies the shared pursuit of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Hungarian to Orbit program (HUNOR) to soar high above our home planet. In this way, Joy represents cultural unity as three nations realise the return to human spaceflight, together as one crew."

The symbolism behind the swan is deeply rooted in various cultures. In Indian tradition, the swan stands for wisdom and purity. In Poland, it symbolises loyalty and resilience. In Hungary, it signifies grace and the beauty of nature. "By choosing a swan as the zero-g indicator, the Ax-4 crew celebrates the diversity of their cultures, united in the shared human experience of space exploration," Axiom Space said.

The Ax-4 autonomously docked today at the space-facing port of the ISS' Harmony module.

Former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronauts Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary lifted off at 2:31 a.m. EDT on June 25, aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

Once docked, the private astronauts plan to spend about two weeks aboard the orbiting laboratory, conducting a mission comprised of science, outreach, and commercial activities. The mission is sending the first ISRO astronaut to the station as part of a joint effort between NASA and the Indian space agency. The private mission also carries the first astronauts from Poland and Hungary to stay aboard the space station.

Earlier, in a live interaction from aboard the spacecraft, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, serving as the mission pilot, described the launch as "magical" and reflected on his journey.

"I am thrilled to be here with my fellow astronauts--what a ride it was. Honestly, as I sat in the capsule 'Grace' on the launchpad yesterday after 30 days of quarantine, all I could think was: just go. When the launch finally happened, it was something else entirely. You're pushed back into the seat--and then suddenly, there's silence. You're just floating in the vacuum, and it's absolutely magical," Shukla said.

He expressed gratitude to the mission team, calling the experience a "collective achievement."

"I truly appreciate the efforts of each and every individual who made this journey possible. It's not just a personal accomplishment--it belongs to all of us," he said.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre at noon IST on Wednesday with Shukla, Whitson, Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Kapu onboard.

NASA Flight Engineers Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers are monitoring Dragon's automated approach and docking manoeuvres. Upon arrival, the Ax-4 crew will be welcomed by the seven-member Expedition 73 team and take part in a safety briefing.

The Ax-4 team will remain aboard the ISS for up to 14 days, engaging in science experiments, outreach, and commercial work.

This marks Axiom Space's most research-intensive mission yet, with NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) jointly conducting experiments on muscle regeneration, edible microalgae growth, survival of aquatic microorganisms, and human interaction with digital displays in microgravity. (ANI)

