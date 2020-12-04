Dubai, Dec 4 (AP) The island kingdom of Bahrain says it has become the second nation in the world to grant an emergency-use authorization for the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

The state-run Bahrain News Agency made the announcement on Friday night.

It said it followed “thorough analysis and review … of all available data.” Bahrain had already granted an emergency-use authorization for a Chinese vaccine made by Sinopharm.

Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, is a small island off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf. (AP)

