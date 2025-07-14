Balochistan [Pakistan], July 14 (ANI): A civilian from Mashkay in Balochistan's Awaran district, identified as Karim Jan, son of Azeem, has reportedly died in the custody of Pakistani security forces after months of enforced disappearance and alleged torture, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to The Balochistan Post, Karim Jan was summoned by Pakistani military personnel to a camp in Mashkay on February 22, 2025. After that, he was not seen again. Nearly five months later, on July 12, his body was handed over to his family. Family members and local sources confirmed that the corpse bore visible signs of torture, suggesting that he died as a result of custodial abuse.

This was not Karim Jan's first encounter with security forces. The Balochistan Post noted that he had previously been detained in 2023, allegedly tortured for eight months before being released. His family now calls this second arrest and subsequent death a case of "extrajudicial killing" and "custodial torture".

As per The Balochistan Post, human rights activists say that Karim Jan's killing is not an isolated case but part of a deeply disturbing and ongoing pattern of state violence in Balochistan. Enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, and custodial deaths are frequently reported, yet accountability remains nonexistent.

The Balochistan Post reported similar recent incidents. In one case, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) alleged that Azmat Rind, a resident of Naseerabad, was tortured to death in custody after being forcibly disappeared on June 5. His body was allegedly buried secretly by authorities without notifying his family. In another case, Nawab Noor Bakhsh from Kolwah reportedly died in a military camp, with his body later recovered bearing signs of torture.

These repeated tragedies have reignited calls for independent and impartial investigations into the Pakistani security forces' conduct in Balochistan. Human rights organisations argue that these actions amount to a systematic campaign of repression against the Baloch people and demand urgent international attention. (ANI)

