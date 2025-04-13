Akhtar, son of Akbar, was allegedly taken in a pre-dawn raid in Karachi's Lyari on April 11. (Photo: X/ TBPEnglish)

Balochistan [Pakistan], April 13 (ANI): A Baloch man has allegedly been abducted by Pakistani security forces from Karachi's Lyari neighborhood, sparking concern among local residents and human rights advocates.

The man, identified as Akhtar, son of Akbar, was reportedly taken into custody during a pre-dawn raid on April 11, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

According to eyewitnesses and family members, the raid occurred around 4 AM when security personnel entered Akhtar's home without presenting a warrant, as cited by the Balochistan Post.

They allegedly detained him without offering any explanation or disclosing the grounds for his arrest. The operation has raised serious questions about due process and the treatment of ethnic Baloch residents in the city.

According to the Balochistan Post, since his detention, Akhtar's family has not received any official information about his whereabouts or legal status. No charges have been filed, and authorities have remained silent on the matter, prompting fears of enforced disappearance--a pattern long criticised by human rights organisations in Pakistan, particularly in Baloch-majority areas.

Activists are calling for Akhtar's immediate release or for transparency regarding his legal status. They warn that such incidents contribute to a climate of fear and mistrust, especially among minority communities, and highlight the urgent need for accountability and legal oversight in security operations, the Balochistan Post reported.

Recently, a young boy was brutally murdered in the Gwadar district of Balochistan. A large protest rally was held in Pasni, a town in Balochistan's Gwadar district, on Thursday in response to the tragic murder of a young boy named Saahil Gulab.

Enforced disappearances continue to afflict the region, with individuals abducted without due process. Some reappear after detention, often traumatised, while others vanish indefinitely or fall victim to violence.

This persistent abuse reflects deep-rooted impunity, undermines justice, and instills fear in communities, silencing dissent and eroding trust in authorities. (ANI)

