London [UK], February 14 (ANI): The UK cell of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) announced an awareness campaign for the atrocities faced by the Baloch community at the hands of Pakistan's regime.

In a recent post on social media platform X, BNM UK stated that the awareness program named "Unveiling The Baloch Struggle" will be organised in various locations in the UK.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Concludes His Two-Day UAE Visit, Emplanes for Qatar (See Pics and Video).

https://twitter.com/BNM_UK_chapter/status/1757409697609470373?s=20

The campaign will commence on February 17 starting from London. Further, the press statement released by BNM UK stated, In the heart of South Asia lies Balochistan, a land of rich history, diverse cultures, and immense natural resources. Yet, beneath this veneer of beauty lies a story of oppression and marginalization, a struggle to regain freedom that has been waged for decades by the Baloch people.

Also Read | UAE Won Hearts of 140 Crore Indians, Says PM Narendra Modi After Inaugurating BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi (Watch Videos).

For explaining the history and culture of the land the press statement said that, the Baloch people have a distinct cultural and linguistic identity, with a rich history dating back to ancient civilizations. However, since the occupation of Balochistan by Pakistan in 1948, the Balochis have faced systematic discrimination and exploitation.

The Pakistani state has denied the Baloch their right to self-determination, suppressing their political aspirations and exploiting their natural resources for its own benefit. This exploitation has led to widespread poverty, environmental degradation, and the displacement of Baloch communities.

The press release also stated that the BNM has been subjected to harsh repression by the Pakistani state, with its members facing enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. Despite these challenges, the BNM remains steadfast in its commitment to non-violent resistance and the pursuit of justice for the Baloch people.

Explaining the length of human rights atrocities faced by the Baloch community, the statement said that, the Pakistani military and paramilitary forces have been accused of carrying out extrajudicial killings of Baloch activists, political leaders, and innocent civilians. Thousands of Baloch people have been forcibly disappeared, by Pakistani state, their whereabouts unknown.

Baloch detainees have been subjected to torture and -treatment in Pakistani prisons and detention centres. The Pakistani state has imposed strict controls on the media in Balochistan, restricting reporting on human rights violations and the Baloch struggle. The Baloch struggle for Freedom and against human rights violations requires international solidarity and attention. We urge the international community for

The United Nations, United Kingdom, and the international community should recognize the Baloch people's right to self-determination and support their peaceful struggle for an independent Baloch state. The United Nations, United Kingdom, and human rights organizations should conduct independent investigations into human rights violations in Balochistan and hold the Pakistani state accountable for its actions

The Baloch struggle is a fight for justice and freedom. The Baloch people deserve the right to live in peace, dignity, and prosperity, free from oppression and exploitation. We call upon the international community to stand in solidarity with the Baloch people and support their struggle for a just and lasting peace.

Together, we can raise awareness, amplify the voices of the Baloch people, and work towards a future where the Baloch can exercise their right to self-determination and live in peace and dignity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)