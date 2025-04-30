Quetta [Pakistan], April 30 (ANI): The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a petition challenging the detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) chief organiser Mahrang Baloch and 90 others from the Baloch National Party - Mengal (BNP-M) and National Party, Dawn reported.

A division bench, which includes Balochistan's Acting Chief Justice Ejah Ahmed Swati and Justice Muhammad Aamir Rana, briefly resumed the proceedings before adjourning the case to Wednesday.

Also Read | US Tariff: South Korea and US To Hold Working-Level Talks This Week on Donald Trump Administration's Tariff Scheme.

The decision of judges came after the court was told that Balochistan's advocate general, who was expected to submit a response on behalf of the provincial government, could not appear before the court due to a cabinet meeting.

The court said, "He submitted for granting another day." The court agreed to the request and suspended the hearing until Wednesday. The detainees have been held under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order.

Also Read | Baba Vanga Predictions 2025: Is India-Pakistan War Part of Baba Vanga's Prophecies? Know Mystic's Predictions on Wars, Economic Collapse and Alien Encounters.

Earlier on Monday, a division bench of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) admitted for hearing a plea against the arrest of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) chief organiser Mahrang Baloch and 96 other people under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance and issued a notice to the Advocate General, Dawn reported.

Mahrang's sister, Nadia Baloch, said that Mahrang Baloch and other BYC activists, who were on hunger strike for the past few days against the shifting of detained activist Beebo Baloch to Pishin Jail from Quetta District Jail and the torture of detained activists by security personnel in the prison, were persuaded to end the hunger strike.

Advocate Imran Baloch stated that Nadia Baloch visited Quetta District Jail on Monday and urged Mahrang Baloch and others to end their hunger strike. Meanwhile, the Home Department rejected the application filed by Mahrang Baloch's lawyers, despite the directive issued by the BHC.

Earlier, the division bench of the High Court had asked the lawyers to approach the concerned authorities to demand the release of Mahrang Baloch and others before disposing of the challenge to their detention. The new petition for the release of Mahrang Baloch, Beebo Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, Sabghatullah, Bebarg Baloch, and 96 workers, along with BNP-M and National Party leaders, was filed in the Balochistan High Court.

Advocate Sajid Tareen moved a petition on behalf of Agha Hassan Baloch of the BNP-M, while Nadia Baloch filed a petition against the detention of BYC leaders. The court had adjourned further hearing of the petitions until Tuesday at the request of the Advocate General. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)