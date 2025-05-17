Police vehicles at the site of the meeting (Photo/ X@BalochYakjehtiC)

Balochistan [Pakistan], May 17 (ANI): In yet another incident of crackdown on people, leading Baloch human rights body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) shared that excessive police force was deployed in Lasbela region to disrupt a peaceful corner meeting on Friday.

The details were shared in a post on X.

Also Read | Donald Trump Claims 'India Willing To Remove 100% Tariffs on US Goods', EAM Jaishankar Says 'Deal Far From Final'.

As per the BYC, during its meeting in Rasheedabad, an excessive police force was deployed, allegedly harassed the public and also unlawfully arrested three ordinary citizens and transferred them to the police station without justification.

After family members of the detained people protested against this injustice only then were they released, BYC observed.

Also Read | 'Army Chief Asim Munir Called Me at Around 2:30 AM': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Admits India's Missiles Hit Nur Khan Airbase and Other Sites After Series of Denials (Watch Video).

BYC said that it would continue to expose the ongoing "Baloch genocide and state repression" through various means such as mobilisation, education and collective action.

It wrote on X, "Hub | Peaxeful Corner Meeting by BYC Lasbela Disrupted by Police Intimidation

Today, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) Lasbela region organized a peaceful corner meeting in Rasheedabad, Hub. In a clear attempt to silence dissent, an excessive police force was deployed, which not only harassed the public but also unlawfully arrested three ordinary citizens and transferred them to the police station without justification. When the families of the detained individuals protested this injustice by blocking the road, the police were forced to release the arrested men. BYC declares that no amount of intimidation will deter its struggle. BYC will continue to expose and resist the ongoing Baloch genocide and state repression through grassroots mobilization, political education, and collective action."

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1923441977645035768

Balochistan region remains plagued by a disturbing trend of enforced disappearances, with some victims eventually released, while others endure long-term detention or fall prey to targeted killings. These violations of fundamental rights have fuelled growing insecurity and mistrust among locals.

The persistent fear of arbitrary arrests and the absence of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, undermining efforts to restore peace, justice, and public confidence in state institutions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)