Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,274 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths on Sunday, making the tally at 388,569 and the death toll at 5,660, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 11,866 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

Also Read | Afghanistan: 16 Killed, 90 Injured in Car Bomb Blast in Ghor Province.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 303,972 including 1,674 new recoveries on Sunday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.46 percent and the current recovery rate is 78.23 percent.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates New Zealand Counterpart Jacinda Ardern on Winning General Elections.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)