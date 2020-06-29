Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 29 (ANI): Bangladesh Defence Secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury, who was suffering from COVID-19, has died on Monday.

He breathed his last at around 9:30 am, Dhaka Tribune reported citing Md Bhasani Mirza, administrative officer at the Defence Ministry. He was undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.

Bhasani said the Defence Secretary was admitted to the hospital on May 29 and tested COVID-19 positive on June 6.

He was shifted to the intensive care unit on June 18 after his condition worsened. He died on Monday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest, said Bhasani.

Bangladesh has reported over 1.37 lakh coronavirus cases so far. Death toll in the country stands at 1,738. (ANI)

