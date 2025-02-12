Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 12 (ANI): Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain is likely to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Muscat next week, foreign ministry officials from Bangladesh said.

This bilateral meeting between the two leaders will be held on the sidelines of the 8th Indian Ocean Conference, according to the officials.

"Our Foreign Affairs Adviser will hold a bilateral meeting with the India External Affairs Minister in Muscat on February 16," a Bangladesh Foreign Ministry Official told ANI.

Jaishankar and Touhid met in September last year in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"The Bangladesh interim government is uncomfortable with Sheikh Hasina's speech on social media while staying in India. Touhid Hossain may convey the concern of Bangladesh to the India External Affairs Minister during the upcoming meeting," the official said.

Bangladesh Foreign Adviser might convey Bangladesh's political situation and interim govt desire to hold free, fair and credible election by December this year, the official said.

"A discussion is going on in the diplomatic channel whether a meeting between the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh interim government, Muhammad Yunus, and Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, can take place in April in Bangkok," the official said.

The official further said that PM Modi and Chief Advisor Yunus may visit Thailand to participate in the BIMSTEC summit on April 4 in Bangkok.

Also, the border guards of the two countries will meet on February 17 in Delhi.

Notably, the 8th Indian Ocean Conference is being organised by the India Foundation in association with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman on February 16-17 in Muscat, Oman. The theme of this year of the conference is Voyages to New Horizons of Maritime Partnership.

The Indian Ocean Conference was started by India Foundation in 2016 in Singapore, with participation from 30 countries.

In August last year, a student-led movement ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after weeks of protest and violence that resulted in over 600 deaths. Hasina, 76, fled to India, and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was subsequently formed.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Bangladesh in December last year. India and Bangladesh agreed to maintain "good working relations" between two neighbours.

Meanwhile, in a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri responded to queries regarding the vandalism of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence in Dhaka and said, "You are aware of our statement that we have made recently with regard to the unfortunate incidents relating to the residence of Sheikh Mujib. We would also like to point out that the safety of diplomatic premises is the responsibility of the host government, and I have no doubt that the Bangladesh authorities are fully aware of their responsibilities in this regard."

Last week, a mob vandalised Rahman's residence in Dhaka, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune. Visuals showed flames on one of the floors of the house.

The protesters, reportedly demanding a ban on the Awami League, stormed the premises after breaking open the gate, causing widespread destruction, according to the Dhaka Tribune, citing UNB. Many protestors climbed to the second floor, using hammers, crowbars, and wooden planks to destroy portraits of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and damaged sections of the historic house.

India condemned the vandalism of Bangladesh's founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence in Dhaka, calling the act "regrettable."

In response to media queries about the incident, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "It is regrettable that the historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a symbol of the heroic resistance of the people of Bangladesh against the forces of occupation and oppression, was destroyed on February 5, 2025."

"All those who value the freedom struggle that nurtured Bangla identity and pride are aware of the importance of this residence for the national consciousness of Bangladesh. This act of vandalism should be strongly condemned," he added. (ANI)

