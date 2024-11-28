ISKCON, on Thursday, November 28, officially denied any connection to Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was recently arrested in Bangladesh on sedition charges. As per a report, during a media briefing, Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari, ISKCON Bangladesh's general secretary, confirmed that Chinmoy was expelled months ago for breaching organisational discipline. He further clarified that ISKCON bears no responsibility for Chinmoy’s actions or statements, especially in relation to the death of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif in Chittagong. Charu Chandra Das also rejected recent attempts to link the organisation to the unrest that followed. This statement came a day after ISKCON Bangladesh called for peaceful coexistence amid the controversy. Chinmoy Krishna Das Arrest: ISKCON Bangladesh Denounces Arrest of Hindu Priest, Calls for Peaceful Coexistence.

ISKCON Denies Link to Arrested Priest Chinmoy Krishna Das

ISKCON Turns Its Back on Chinmoy Krishna Das Amid Chaos in Bangladesh! In a heartbreaking move, ISKCON disowned Chinmoy Krishna Das after his arrest, as Hindu communities in Bangladesh face violent attacks from peaceful mobs. #ISKCON #ChinmoyKrishnaDas pic.twitter.com/Vo4Jyx82TA — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) November 28, 2024

