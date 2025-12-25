Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 25 (ANI): Amid the political turmoil across the country following the killing of one of the prominent figures in the July Uprising, Osman Hadi, Bangladesh's Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser of the interim government on Home Affairs, Khuda Baksh Chowdhury, resigned from his position, the Daily Star reported.

According to the Daily Star, citing a gazette notification issued on Wednesday, the resignation was accepted by the Bangladeshi President and takes effect immediately.

The notification was signed by Bangladesh's Cabinet Secretary, Sheikh Abdur Rashid, and issued under the President's order.

The Chief Adviser's Press Wing confirmed the development, though no details were provided regarding the reasons for Chowdhury's resignation.

Khuda Baksh Chowdhury, a former Inspector General of Police (IGP), was appointed as Special Assistant to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on November 10, 2024.

His resignation might not come as a surprise, as calls for him to step down from his position were made by Inqilab Moncho, a mass cultural movement formed during last year's July Uprising, in which Hadi also participated.

Following the funeral of Osman Hadi, the convenor of the Inqilab Moncho, on Saturday, the organisation demanded Bangladesh's Home Affairs Adviser, Retired Lt Gen. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and the Chief Adviser's Special Assistant in the Home Ministry, Bakhsh Chowdhury, provide a report on the progress of arrests of the killers of Hadi and warned that failure to respond would result in their resignation.

According to Prothom Alo, Abdullah Al Jaber, the Member Secretary of Inqilab Moncho, issued an ultimatum to government officials on Saturday.

In his speech, Al Jaber presented two demands. He called on the Home Affairs Adviser and Assistant Adviser to report publicly on the progress made on Hadi's killings in the past week and warned that if no response is received within 24 hours, they must resign.

He also urged the authorities to identify and arrest Awami terrorists allegedly hiding within civil and military intelligence agencies, as reported by Prothom Alo.

The Inqilab Moncho convenor, Sharif Osman Hadi, one of the prominent figures behind the July Uprising last year, was pronounced dead last Thursday, after he was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area.

According to bdnews24, citing police, two assailants arrived on a motorcycle, opened fire and fled the scene.

Critically injured, Hadi was first taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later shifted to Evercare Hospital, where he was placed in intensive care. On December 15, Hadi was flown to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Following his death, protests broke out in the capital of Dhaka, with a fresh wave of protests breaking out today as the activists gathered at Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection to call for justice for the slain leader.

Hadi was also being considered as a potential Dhaka-8 candidate for the February 2026 national election. (ANI)

