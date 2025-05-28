Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 28 (ANI): The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, the largest minority group in the country, has expressed outrage over the lack of arrests in a recent attack on minority families in Dohor Moshiahati, Jashore.

Despite a case being filed, no perpetrators have been detained in the five days since the incident, the group said on Wednesday in a statement.

Also Read | UK: Moulton Man Sentenced to 26 Months in Prison, Placed on Sex Offenders’ Register After Indecent Photos of Children and Animals Found on His Phone.

"On Thursday, May 22, 2025, at around 5:30 PM, miscreants murdered Tariqul Islam, a leader of the Krishak Dal from the nearby village of Debadhi, at the residence of Piltu Biswas in Dohor Moshiakathi village under Abhaynagar Upazila in Jashore District. According to local sources, just before the murder, Tariqul Islam was engaged in a discussion regarding the lease of a fish enclosure along with several other individuals", the statement said.

A group of attackers launched violent assaults on the homes of 20 minority families, looting valuables, vandalizing homes, setting them on fire, and physically assaulting family members.

Also Read | Pakistan: Married Hindu Woman Kidnapped, Forcibly Converted and Married off to Muslim Man in Pak Town, Claims Family.

The attack occurred after a murder in the area, and the minority group claims that the authorities have failed to take adequate action.

"Immediately following the murder, around 6:30 PM, a group of attackers launched violent assaults on the homes of 20 minority families in the surrounding area. The perpetrators looted valuables, vandalised homes, set them on fire, and physically assaulted the family members. At the time, hundreds of members of the Matua community were present at the home of Mohitosh Biswas for an annual religious festival, with loud music and drums being played. Organisers reported that food had been arranged for approximately 700 people following the religious rituals", the statement said.

The attack left 20 families homeless, with many women reportedly subjected to physical assault. The attackers also destroyed vital documents, including house deeds, national identity cards, and academic certificates.

"After looting all valuable belongings, the attackers destroyed and set fire to the houses, rendering 20 families homeless. Many women were reportedly subjected to physical assault. At present, most of the male members of these families have fled the area in fear and gone into hiding. Family members have informed that their house deeds, national identity cards, and children's academic certificates were burned to ashes", it said.

On May 27, 2025, a delegation from the central committee of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council visited the incident site. The delegation included Central Presidium Member Milon Kanti Dutta, Acting General Secretary Monindra Kumar Nath, Youth Unity Council President Shimul Saha, Joint General Secretary Shyamal Kumar Kundu, Organizing Secretary Sudipto Sharma, Jashore District Unity Council President Santosh Kumar Dutta, Joint General Secretary Sanjoy Rasel Mondal, Organizing Secretary Timir Ghosh Joy, and Abhaynagar Upazila Unity Council President Shankar Kumar Singh, along with other local committee leaders.

Following the visit, the Acting General Secretary talked with the Superintendent of Police of Jashore and urged him to swiftly arrest the individuals responsible for the violence, bring them to justice, ensure appropriate punishment, and provide compensation to the affected families. He also called for necessary government steps to recover or reissue the vital documents that were destroyed in the fire.

"While one arrest has been made in connection with the murder case of Tariqul Islam, no arrests have yet been made in the case filed by Kalpana Biswas concerning the attacks on minority homes. The Unity Council leaders have expressed strong dissatisfaction and deep concern over this inaction", the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)