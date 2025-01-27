Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 27 (ANI): Bangladesh and Pakistan are making strides to strengthen their bilateral ties, with both countries working toward restarting direct flights after launching direct shipping services.

According to media reports, this step marks a new phase in the relationship between the two nations.

Also Read | US Immigration Crackdown: Congress Will Pass Sanctions Against Countries Who Don't Cooperate With Trump Administration's Order on Deportation, Says House Speaker Mike Johnson.

"Now the relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh have started a new era. The relations are going to be strengthened in multidimensional ways. The direct flights between the two countries have not yet been established. But it is a demand of the people of both sides of the two countries," said Iqbal Hussain Khan, the Bangladesh High Commissioner in Pakistan.

Notably, since Sheikh Hasina's ousted from power in August 2024, Pakistan and Bangladesh have edged closer. That's not how Dhaka and Islamabad have viewed their relationship for much of the 54 years since Bangladesh broke away from Pakistan, winning independence after one of the 20th century's bloodiest wars in 1971.

Also Read | TikTok Buyout: US-Based Perplexity AI Company Submits Revised Proposal To Merge With China's Short-Form Video Platform.

In 1971, an internal crisis in Pakistan resulted in a third war between India and Pakistan and the secession of East Pakistan, creating the independent state of Bangladesh.

Khan further explained, "Both sides are working to facilitate the concerning airlines to start the connections as early as possible. So far I know, from Bangladesh's side, Bangladesh (Biman) Airlines, which is our national carrier, has planned to operate Dhaka to Karachi to London ways also this country has started working."

He made these comments during a seminar in Peshawar, and his speech was uploaded on YouTube by BNN News. The Bangladesh High Commissioner's visit to Peshawar is part of his ongoing travels across Pakistan, including recent visits to Lahore and Multan.

The High Commissioner expressed optimism about the potential impact of direct flight services, stating, "I am confident that after starting the direct flight connections, a high momentum will be started for trade, business, investment, education, and tourism." This move is expected to further strengthen the ties between the two nations in multiple sectors.

A significant development in the relationship between Bangladesh and Pakistan came with the start of direct shipping services between the two countries. This initiative began following a political change in Bangladesh.

Khan also mentioned that Bangladeshi patients have begun travelling to Pakistan for medical treatment, further boosting people-to-people connections.

This development comes after a turbulent period in Bangladesh's political landscape, overriding the historical animosity between Islamabad and Dhaka.

In August last year, a student-led movement ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after weeks of protests and violence that resulted in over 600 deaths.

Hasina, 76, fled to India, and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was subsequently formed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)