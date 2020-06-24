Dhaka, Jun 24 (PTI) Bangladesh on Wednesday reported 37 new deaths due to the coronavirus, raising the country's toll to 1,582.

The caseload surged to 122,660 after 3,462 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours, according to the health directorate.

Also Read | Highest Single-Day Spike of 152 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported in Kerala Today, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 24, 2020.

Another 2,031 patients recovered from COVID-19 at home and in hospitals, Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

The rate of recovery from COVID-19 currently stands at 40.49 per cent, while the mortality rate is 1.29 per cent. PTI

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2020 Opinion Poll Results: Joe Biden Ahead of Donald Trump by 14 Percentage Points, Shows NYT Survey.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)