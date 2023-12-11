Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 11 (ANI): Bangladesh has reported nine more deaths from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, taking the total number of fatalities to 1661 in 2023, Bangladesh-based Dhaka Tribune reported.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 459 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever. As many as 2291 dengue patients, including 580 in Dhaka are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Bangladesh.

This year, the DGHS has so far reported 317,232 dengue cases. According to DGHS, 313,280 people have recovered from dengue in 2023, according to the Dhaka Tribune report.

So far, September has been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak in 2023 with 79,598 cases and 396 deaths, according to DGHS data, Dhaka Tribune report.

Earlier on December 4, Bangladesh Health Minister Zahid Maleque said climate change is responsible for the increase of dengue and other vector-borne diseases in the world, Bangladesh-based Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.

Speaking at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, he said, "The influential countries of the world, who are responsible for climate change . . . they must extend their cooperation to reduce the adverse impacts caused by climate change," according to an official release. The conference observed a special 'Health Day' on December 3 with various programmes held where senior officials of the health ministry participated on behalf of the Bangladesh government, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.

During the meeting, Maleque said the outbreak of dengue has increased alarminglyacross the world, including Bangladesh. He further stated that climate change is blamed for the increase in the number of vector-borne diseases, including dengue.

He stressed that influential nations cannot avoid their contribution to increasing global warming. He called on these nations to extend their cooperation to reduce emission of greenhouse gases to avert the negative effects of climate change.

At a round table on the "Launch of Asian Development Bank-led Climate andHealth Initiatives," he highlighted the challenges faced by Bangladesh in the health sector due to climate change, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.

He also spoke about the Bangladesh government's initiatives to deal with various challenges caused by climate change, according to the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha report.

He said, "As the prevalence of certain diseases has increased, we have to spend moreto manage these diseases. Hospital beds are filled with dengue patients. As a result, other patients are being deprived of normal healthcare," Zahid Malequesaid.

The Bangladesh delegation participated in another programme titled 'Climate HealthMinisterial' where Zahid Maleque urged the developed nations to support Bangladesh and other countries that are suffering more due to climate change. (ANI)

