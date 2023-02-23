Dhaka, Feb 23 (PTI) Bangladesh's political arena is largely exposed to a state of confusion as several senior ministers on Thursday issued contradictory statements on whether ex-premier and main opposition BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia could take part in politics.

The government granted Zia, 78, who served for three terms as prime minister, a conditional release on a petition by her family on health grounds when COVID-19 gripped the country while she was serving 17 years of jail terms on two graft cases since 2018.

But she kept a low profile virtually keeping herself off the politics despite the party spearheading an anti-government campaign ahead of general elections expected to be held in December this year.

Zia appeared in political talks as law minister Anisul Huq earlier this week said no condition was imposed debarring her from taking part in political activities through Bangladesh law “disqualified her from contesting in elections being a convict in graft charges”.

Senior ruling Awami League leader and agriculture minister Abdur Razzak later supplemented Huq adding that even if Zia was in prison she could have directed her party from captivity.

But Awami League general secretary and road transport minister Obaidul Quader said she did not have any scope to take part in politics.

“Her (Zia) conviction remains valid though she was released due to the generosity of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she is sick... how a convict can do politics? She would have been in jail unless she was ill,” Quader told reporters.

Information minister Hassan Mahmud echoed the party general secretary saying she was conditionally allowed to stay out of jail and “under the conditions she cannot take part in politics either”.

Law minister Huq, himself a senior criminal lawyer, spoke to media on the issue on Thursday saying Zia was temporarily freed on an executive order suspending her conviction under certain conditions which did not debar her from doing politics.

“She was freed for treatment purposes. However, she is physically fit to carry on political activities,” Huq said.

Against the backdrop of the contradictory comments by senior ministers, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) said it preferred not to pay any heed to their comments.

“We are not interested in what they (ministers) say...we think these comments are irrelevant,” BNP standing committee member and former minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmud said.

He said the government earlier said Zia would be sent back to jail if she was engaged in political activities while their law minister now is saying there was no barrier for her to do politics.

“Which of the statements we will accept... they know it well what they say, BNP is not at all worried about their statements,” Mahmud told reporters on the sidelines of a political function.

Zia was serving a 17-year jail term for two graft charges from February 8, 2018, while the government granted her a conditional release on “humanitarian grounds” at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zia's elder son and acting BNP chief Tarique Rahman is in London to evade justice in several criminal and graft charges while a Dhaka court earlier declared him a “fugitive”.

In the past two years, Zia has tested coronavirus positive and was admitted to a private hospital thrice where she was treated for other old age complications.

Zia, who served as the prime minister for three terms since 1991, was initially freed for six months but the timeline was subsequently extended several times.

She landed in jail after a court on February 8, 2017, originally handed her down a five-year prison term on charges of embezzling foreign donations.

She was then convicted of another corruption charge that extended her terms to 17 years.

The donations were meant for an orphanage, named after Zia's husband and BNP's founder slain Bangladesh president, general Ziaur Rahman, during her 2001-2006 premiership.

