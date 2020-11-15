Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,837 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths on Sunday, making the tally at 432,333 and death toll at 6,194, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 14,060 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 349,542 including 1,693 new recoveries on Sunday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.43 percent and the current recovery rate is 80.85 percent. (ANI/Xinhua)

