Charlotte (US), Jul 14 (AP) Bank of America 2Q profit more than doubles, tops forecast Bank of America Corp. said Wednesday that second-quarter net income more than doubled to USD9.22 billion from USD3.53 billion a year ago.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of USD1.03 per share for the quarter ended June 30, up from 37 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The nation's second-largest bank posted revenue of USD22.62 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was USD21.47 billion, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected USD21.77 billion. Year-ago revenue was USD22.33 billion.

Bank of America shares have increased 32per cent since the beginning of the year, while the S&P 500 index has risen 16per cent. The stock has climbed 65per cent in the last 12 months. (AP)

