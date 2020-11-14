Taipei [Taiwan], November 14 (ANI): The Taiwan Parliament Group for Hong Kong on Friday said in a statement that Beijing should immediately stop all actions that deprive Hong Kongers of their political rights and freedom of speech, as an oppressive rule would only result in destruction.

The Legislative Yuan will continue to monitor and improve Taiwan's humanitarian aid mechanisms for Hong Kongers, it said in the statement, reported Taipei Times.

The statement follows the Hong Kong government's announcement on Wednesday that it was disqualifying four pro-democracy legislators, after China's National People's Congress Standing Committee this week passed a resolution stating that any lawmaker who supports Hong Kong's independence, refuses to acknowledge China's sovereignty over the territory, threatens national security or asks external forces to interfere in the territory's affairs should be disqualified.

According to Taipei Times, the group, founded in May by independent Legislator Freddy Lim, has 50 legislative members across party lines.

Following the dismissal of lawmakers, all Hong Kong's pro-democracy legislators resigned together in the protest against China's top legislative body's resolution, Hong Kong Free Press reported.

"Hong Kong, from today onward, can no longer tell the world that there is 'one country, two systems'," said Democratic party lawmaker Wu Chi-wai.

Countries like the US, UK, and Canada have slammed China for passing the resolution that resulted in the disqualification of the pro-democracy lawmakers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)