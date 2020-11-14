Washington, November 14: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 53.2 million, while the deaths have surged to 1,301,020, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 53,281,350 and 1,301,021, respectively, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. Common Mutation May Make Novel Coronavirus More Vulnerable to Vaccine, Says Study.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 10,724,830 and 244,283, respectively, according to the CSSE. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,728,795, while the country's death toll soared to 128,668. The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (5,810,652), France (1,915,677), Russia (1,865,395), Spain (1,458,591), the UK (1,321,031), Argentina (1,296,378 ), Colombia (1,182,697) and Italy (1,107,303), the CSSE figures showed. Why Masks with Exhalation Valves May Not Contain Coronavirus Spread, Study Finds.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 164,737. The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (97,056), the UK (51,396), Italy (44,139), France (42,600), Spain (40,769), Iran (40,582), Peru (35,067), Argentina (35,045 ), Colombia (33,669), Russia (32,156) and South Africa (20,153).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2020 09:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).