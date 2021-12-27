Minsk [Belarus], December 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The amendments to the Belarusian constitution published on Monday suggest that a person cannot be elected president more than for two terms.

"The president of the Republic of Belarus is elected for a term of five years directly by the people on the basis of universal, free, equal and direct voting by secret ballot. The same person cannot be the president for more than two terms," the draft constitution read.

Moreover, the draft suggests that the president can introduce the state of emergency in the country in the event of a coup, a massive unrest and attempts to violently change the constitutional order threatening the existence of the state and endangering Belarusian nationals. (ANI/Sputnik)

