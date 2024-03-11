Tel Aviv [Israel], March 11 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu issued a strong condemnation of the comments made Saturday by the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan declaring his nation's support of Hamas and calling Netanyahu a Nazi.

"Israel which adheres to the laws of war will not accept moral preaching from Erdogan," said Netanyahu, "who supports murderers and rapists of the terrorist organization Hamas, denies the Armenian Holocaust, massacres Kurds in his own country and elevates regime opponents and journalists."

President Erdogan said, "Turkey is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and firmly backs them."

Erdogan also accused Israel of war crimes in Gaza, comparing the country to Nazi Germany, saying, "Netanyahu and his administration, with their crimes against humanity in Gaza, are writing their names next to Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin, like today's Nazis." (ANI/TPS)

