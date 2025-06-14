Thimphu (Bhutan), Jun 14 (PTI) Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Saturday graced a special prayer ceremony in memory of the lives lost in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

A statement on the King's official Facebook page said a special prayer ceremony was held at the Grand Kuenrey of the Tashichodzong in memory of those who were killed in the plane crash on Thursday.

"His Majesty The King, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen graced the prayer ceremony and lit a thousand butter lamps," the statement said.

Prime Minister HE Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Chairman of the Royal Privy Council Lyonpo Chenkyab Dorji, Ambassador of India to Bhutan Sudhakar Dalela, as well as members of the diplomatic community, senior officials of the Bhutanese government, and the Indian government officials attended the ceremony, the statement added.

"Their Majesties have conveyed heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India," it said.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time," Togbey posted on X on Thursday.

The London-bound flight AI171, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed into a medical college complex and burst into a ball of fire moments after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport.

The death toll in the plane crash rose to 270 on Saturday, even as the Centre set up a high-level multi-disciplinary panel to examine the causes that led to the disaster. PTI

