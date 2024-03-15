New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Bhutanese Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, on Friday, stressed enhancing air connectivity with India, and said that he will work in that direction.

PM Tobgay lauded the 'excellent' relations between India and Bhutan while inviting more Indians to visit Bhutan.

He was speaking at the 'India-Bhutan Tourism: Expanding Horizons' event organized by FICCI in the national capital.

"India is our immediate neighbour, and we want to be your host. The overarching intent of Bhutan's tourism policy is to enhance the happiness and well-being of tourist throughout their journey," he said.

PM Tobgay stated that Bhutan has implemented 'Gross National Happiness' to improve the happiness and well-being of its citizens by balancing economic growth with social, and cultural progress and good governance.

"We need social progress and we have made good progress there through education, which means we can take good care of tourists. We are custodians of a unique culture that we can share with the world," he emphasized.

Good governance, he said is relevant as tourists are guaranteed safety and security through the rule of law in Bhutan.

Highlighting the importance of tourism in Bhutan, Tobgay said, "We need to enhance access by air to Bhutan and that is my responsibility. I will need your (industry) support going forward to share Bhutan with India. We plan to target 1,50,000 Indian tourists in the coming years."

The Bhutanese PM further stated that for Indian tourists visiting Bhutan, there is no visa requirement and only a travel permit is required.

He also urged the Indian tour operators to collaborate with the Bhutan government to design special tourist packages for Indians, including cultural, environmental, spiritual, and adventure packages.

"Very few countries in the world boast this diversity. We will also allow FDI in the tourism sector soon," he added.

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is in India on an official visit, which is his first overseas visit after assuming office in February 2024.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Tobgay met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, in the national capital.

On behalf of Bhutan King, he also invited PM Modi to visit Bhutan. The Ministry of External Affairs informed that the invitation has been accepted and the details of the visit will be shared accordingly. (ANI)

