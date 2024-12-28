New Delhi [India] December 28, (ANI): Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Foreign Minister of Mauritius, Dhananjay Ramful paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said on Saturday.

Both paid their tributes at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi.

Also Read | Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Successfully Completes 'Hotfire Test’ Paving Way for Its Launch.

In a post on X, he said, "Paying heartfelt respects to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck & FM of Mauritius Dhananjay Ramful paid floral tributes to former PM in his final journey at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi today."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1872926045793640551

Also Read | Bench Shutdown: Canada-Based Fintech Firm Providing Accounting, SaaS Services Abruptly Shuts Down Its Operations, Puts Users in Difficult Situation.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck led Bhutan in honouring the late Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, with a solemn prayer ceremony at the Kuenrey of Tashichhodzong.

The prayer ceremony on Friday was also attended by the Bhutan Prime Minister, Ambassador of India to Bhutan and senior officials of the Royal Government and Government of India. Similar prayer ceremonies were also held across all 20 Dzongkhags, as per an official post by Wangchuk on Facebook.

"His Majesty The King, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Their Majesties the Queen Mothers offered Karmi Tongchoed (one thousand butterlamps) in memory of the late Former Prime Minister," the Facebook post read.

As a mark of respect to the late former Prime Minister and in solidarity with the Government and people of India, all national flags across the country and at Bhutan's Embassies, Missions, and Consulates abroad are being flown at half-mast, it said.

Manmohan Singh, born on September 26, 1932, served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. He is widely remembered for his pivotal role in modernising India's economy through the liberalisation reforms introduced as Finance Minister in 1991. These reforms marked a turning point in India's integration into the global market.

Singh was cremated near Rajghat, New Delhi, where many of India's prominent leaders are laid to rest, marking the final farewell to a statesman who shaped modern India's economic and diplomatic trajectory. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)