Washington [US], May 7 (ANI): US President Joe Biden again urged Congress to pass legislation banning assault weapons and enacting universal background checks after the Texas shootout, according to a statement released by the White House.

According to the statement, Biden also stated that they require safe storage, ending immunity for gun manufacturers. "I will sign it immediately. We need nothing less to keep our streets safe," US President said.

This statement came after nine people were killed in a shooting at an outlet mall near Dallas and seven injured persons were undergoing treatment, The New York Times reported citing officials on Saturday night.

Brian E Harvey, the chief of police in Allen, Texas, said at a news conference on Saturday night that the gunman, who hasn't yet been identified, acted alone. A police officer, who was on another assignment at the mall at the time of the shooting, heard gunfire, rushed towards it, and killed the shooter.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement are working closely together to investigate this attack and I have directed federal agencies to provide all needed support, Biden said in the statement.

Giving details about the Texas shooting, Biden said, "Yesterday, an assailant in tactical gear armed with an AR-15 style assault weapon gunned down innocent people in a shopping mall, and not for the first time. Such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar. And yet, American communities have suffered roughly 200 mass shootings already this year, according to leading counts."

"More than 14,000 of our fellow citizens have lost their lives, credible estimates show. The leading cause of death for American kids is gun violence," he added. Since I signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law and took two dozen executive actions to stem the tide of gun violence, we have made some progress. States are banning assault weapons, expanding red flag laws and more -- but it's not enough. We need more action, faster to save lives. Too many families have empty chairs at their dinner tables. Republican Members of Congress cannot continue to meet this epidemic with a shrug. Tweeted thoughts and prayers are not enough. Around 3.30 pm (local time), a shooting was witnessed at the Allen Premium Outlets, an outdoor shopping centre with more than 120 retailers located about 25 miles north of Dallas, according to New York Times.Social media users posted a video showing the shooter lying on the ground, dressed in all-black, holding a long rifle, and what appeared to be several rounds of ammo and a tactical vest.

Hundreds of consumers were seen leaving the area on video taken from the scene while many of them had their hands raised. The aerial footage showed at least three bodies covered in sheets outside the mall, reported New York Times.

Allen, Texas, Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said nine people were rushed to hospitals."Of those that we transported, two have since died. Three are in critical surgery, and four are stable," Boyd added.

A medical facility in the Dallas area was reported to have treated patients as young as 5 years old. (ANI)

