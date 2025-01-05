Washington, Jan 5 (PTI) Outgoing President Joe Biden has presented the US' highest civilian award to 19 people, including former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, football superstar Lionel Messi, controversial philanthropist George Soros and actor Denzel Washington.

Due to a scheduling conflict, Argentinian football star Messi could not be present in person at the White House to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Biden.

“For the final time as President, I have the honour of bestowing the Medal of Freedom on our nation's highest civilian honour on a group of extraordinary, truly extraordinary people who gave their sacred effort, their sacred effort, to shape the culture and the cause of America,” Biden said at a glittering function in the East Room of the White House.

Former president Bill Clinton, several of his Cabinet members including Defence Secretary Loyd Austin along with several celebrities were present in the East Room of the White House during the awards ceremony Saturday afternoon.

“This group of people leave an incredible mark on our country with insight and influence that can be felt around the globe in major cities and remote areas of life, finding us closer as people and showing us that what's possible as a nation, nothing beyond our capacity,” Biden said.

“As cultural icons, … humanitarians, rock stars, sports stars, you feed the hungry, you give hope to those who are hurting, and you craft the signs and sounds of our movements and our memories. It's amazing, your innovation, you inspire, you bring healing and joy to so many lives otherwise wouldn't be touched. You answer the call to serve and lead others to do the same thing. You defend the values of America even when they're under attack, which they have been,” Biden said after which he presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Fannie Lou Hamer, who transformed the struggle for racial justice in America, Ashton Carter, who served as the 25th Secretary of Defense, Robert Francis Kennedy remembered as an Attorney General who fiercely combatted racial segregation, and George W Romney, a businessman who served as the chairman and president of American Motors Corporation, were awarded posthumously. The medals were received by their family members.

Hillary Clinton was the only recipient to get a standing ovation.

“As a lawyer, she defended the rights of children. As First Lady, she fought for universal health care and declared women's rights are human rights. As Senator, she helped New York rebuild after September 11, 2001. As Secretary of State, she championed democracy worldwide. Her nomination for president broke barriers and inspired generations. Through it all, her career has been dedicated to an eternal truth. America's ideals are sacred, and we must always defend and live by them,” a military aide read the citation as she was presented the medal by the president.

Alex Soros accepted the award on behalf of his father George Soros, an investor, philanthropist, and founder of the Open Society Foundations.

“The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to George Soros. Born into a Jewish family in Hungary, George Soros escaped Nazi occupation to build a life of freedom for himself and countless others around the world. Educated in England, he settled in America as he became an investor and philanthropist supporting key pillars of open societies, rights and justice, equity and equality, freedom now and in the future,” said the citation as read by the military aid.

“As an immigrant who found freedom and prosperity in America, I am deeply moved by this honor,” George Soros in a statement. “I accept it on behalf of the many people around the world with whom the Open Society Foundations have made common cause over the past 40 years,” he said.

However, Biden was slammed by MAGA supporters and Republican leadership for giving the award to Soros. “Giving George Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom is another slap in the face of America after reducing the sentences of murderers and pardoning his son. 16 days is a long time until the Inauguration. What is he capable of sliding in next? January 20th can't come soon enough,” GOP leader Nikki Haley said.

“George Soros spent millions electing soft-on-crime politicians that let criminals wreak havoc in our major cities,” Montana Senator Tim Sheehy told The New York Post.

Alex who received the award on behalf of his father said his father is an American patriot who has spent his life fighting for freedom and human rights. “I am incredibly proud that his legacy is now recognized with our nation's highest civilian honour. This award isn't just about the work he's done; as President Biden said, it is a call to action for all of us to fight for democracy on behalf of anyone yearning to be free,” he said.

