Washington, Mar 23 (AP) US President Joe Biden has left the White House for a four-day trip to Europe, where he will meet with key allies to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As he departed Wednesday, Biden told reporters the possibility that Russia could use chemical weapons in the Ukraine war is a “real threat.”

Also Read | Belarus Expels Most Ukrainian Diplomats, Shuts Ukraine’s Consulate … – Latest Tweet by The Kyiv Independent.

He said he would say more on the subject directly to the leaders he was meeting with Thursday.

There are fears that Russia could use chemical or nuclear weapons as its invasion stalls amid logistical problems and fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Also Read | Taliban Shuts Afghan Girls' Schools Just Hours After Reopening.

Biden's first stop is Brussels, where he'll attend a hastily arranged emergency NATO summit. He will also participate in meetings of the European Union and the Group of Seven, which includes the world's richest democracies.

He'll travel to Warsaw on Friday to meet Polish officials. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)