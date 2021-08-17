Washington, Aug 17 (AP) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he stands "squarely behind" his decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan and that the government's collapse was quicker than anticipated.

Speaking about the chaotic situation in Afghanistan, Biden said he faced a choice between an agreement to withdraw US forces or send thousands more US troops back in for a "third decade" of war.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Up to Taliban To Reassure Neighbours Through Zero Tolerance for Terror, Says India.

Biden said he will not repeat the mistakes of the past.

Biden spoke after the planned withdrawal of American forces turned deadly at Kabul's airport as thousands tried to flee following the Taliban's swift takeover of the government. (AP)

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: India's Airlines To Avoid Flying Over Afghan Airspace; Air India Cancels Kabul Flight.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)