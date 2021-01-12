Washington, Jan 12 (PTI) President-elect Joe Biden has urged the US Congressional leadership on Monday to bifurcate the process to impeach outgoing President Donald Trump and confirmation of his nominees.

Biden told reporters at a news conference on Monday that his priority was to get first and foremost a stimulus bill passed and secondly to begin to rebuild the economy. He plans to make a detailed announcement in this regard on Thursday.

"I had a discussion today with some folks in the House (and) in the Senate," Biden said. "Can we go a half day on dealing with the impeachment and half a day getting my people nominated and confirmed in the Senate, as well as moving on the package?"

"So that is my hope and expectation," he said.

The president-elect added that he had not received an answer from the lawmakers yet.

Responding to a question, Biden said he was not afraid of holding inauguration outside.

"We have been getting briefed, but I think it's critically important that there be a real serious focus on holding those folks who engaged in sedition and threatened peoples' lives, defaced public property, caused great damage that they be held accountable, Biden said. "And I think that is a view that is held by the vast majority of Democrats and Republicans in the Congress." PTI

