Washington, Apr 12 (PTI) Members of the Bihari Diaspora community in the US celebrated Bihar Diwas with a commitment to work for the development of their home State in India.

On the occasion, Satyam Sinha, a Bay Area entrepreneur and philanthropist, announced to donate USD 20,000 to support 15 villages under the “Adopt a Village” programme.

"We are proud to make a pledge today to make contribution for the betterment of the people of Bihar in whatever way we can," said Rajiv Sinha of the Bihar Foundation of USA – West Coast Chapter which organised the event to celebrate the 112th anniversary of the establishment of Bihar.

Swati Nigam Sinha, executive fellow and mentor, Miller Center for Social Entrepreneurs introduced a new initiative called “Start Up Bihar” under BFOUSA - WCC's “Bihar Business Connect” programme ” for supporting entrepreneurs interested in conducting business in Bihar.

Jayant Kumar, Director of Bihar Foundation of USA – West Coast Chapter presented the key programs, namely “Adopt A Village” and “Bihar Business Connect” focusing on eradicating blindness in Bihar with one village at a time and providing a platform for business connection for investors and entrepreneurs to conduct business in Bihar, respectively, a statement said.

Rakesh Adlakha, Deputy Consulate General of India, San Francisco and Alex Lee, Assembly member, 24th district, were among the prominent speakers during the Bihar Diwas celebrations on April 7.

Jain spiritual leader Acharya Lokesh Muni and Ajay Jain Bhutoria were among other prominent speakers.

