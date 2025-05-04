London, May 4 (PTI) A restaurant born out of a nostalgia for authentic flavours soon after the COVID pandemic is using biryani as its central menu offering to showcase the culinary plurality of India for diners in the UK.

BKC, which stands for Biryani Kebab Chai, recently launched its "Biryani Bharat Yatra" in London to highlight the sheer diversity of cuisine from different regions of India. The month of May has been designated for “Ambur Biryani” of Andhra Pradesh, following the success of the “Kashmiri Yakhni Pulao” last month.

“Our Biryani Bharat Yatra is a monthly series which is our way of showcasing India's culinary plurality, not just on one menu but across time and geography,” said Kolkata-born Subhajit Mitra, founder-director of BKC.

“We're at a beautiful inflection point in the UK. For decades, Indian cuisine outside India has been presented in broad strokes — often reduced to ‘curry house' clichés. But now diners, both Indian-origin and otherwise, are seeking nuance. They're curious about the regionality, the stories behind ingredients, the differences between a Seekh and a Galouti Kebab, or between Awadhi biryani and Ambur biryani. And that's incredibly exciting,” he said.

The first of two BKC restaurants in central London opened its doors in 2022 as a modern-day dastarkhwan or a shared space where food brings communities together.

“From the beginning, our goal was clear: to reintroduce Indian food through the lens of regional depth and royal heritage. London is blessed with a diverse Indian culinary landscape, but what we often saw were broad, pan-Indian menus — with flavours adapted, simplified, or westernised,” explains Mitra.

Working with his partner and Head Chef Arsh Thakur, BKC has since been on a mission to use its hospitality expertise to also showcase the myriad festivals of India.

Following a hugely successful Poila Boiskakh (Bengali New Year) event last month, the restaurant has plans to become a hub for all major Indian festivities in the coming weeks and months.

“We plan to continue creating immersive regional experiences. BKC will soon host special menus for Durga Puja, Diwali, Eid and more — each rooted in the traditions of the region it celebrates. Our vision is to become a home for Indian festivals in London, where flavours and festivities meet,” he added.

