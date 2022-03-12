Faryab [Afghanistan], March 12 (ANI): Two children were injured as an explosive device went off in Maimana, the capital city of Afghanistan's Faryab province on Friday, local media said.

The children were playing on the ground in the northern province when the device from the previous years of wars exploded, state-run news agency, Bakhtar reported.

Also Read | Shefali Razdan Duggal, Indian-Origin Political Activist, Nominated as US Envoy to The Netherlands by Joe Biden.

According to the news agency, one of the children was seriously injured and is now in critical condition.

The local authorities are yet to make comments on the incident. (ANI)

Also Read | Instagram Head Adam Mosseri Condemns Russian Decision to Block Social Network.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)