Quetta [Balochistan], January 26 (ANI): Baloch "pro-independence" leader Allah Nazar Baloch has accused the Balochistan chief minister of enacting what he described as a "draconian detention law", alleging that it was introduced on the advice of "his masters", according to The Balochistan Post.

In a statement posted on the social media platform Truth Social, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) chief said he was appealing to international human rights organisations to "raise their voices against this tyranny", The Balochistan Post reported.

Allah Nazar claimed that detention centres established under the new law were reminiscent of "Nazi concentration camps". He further alleged that Pakistan's law-enforcement agencies were abducting and forcibly disappearing "an average of five people daily" and said the state's alleged "kill and dump" policy in Balochistan had "further intensified".

Addressing Baloch parliamentarians who present themselves as non-violent, he questioned their silence. "If that is truly the case, why is there complete silence in the face of such brutal actions by the hard state?" he said.

The BLF leader said that while the world was moving toward a multipolar order, the United Nations continued to bear a "moral and legal responsibility". He urged the UN, the European Union, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and what he called the "global intelligentsia" to speak out against what he described as the "ongoing genocide of the Baloch nation."

Allah Nazar asserted that the Baloch freedom movement was legitimate and conducted "in accordance with international laws and principles," adding that history would judge not only those who resisted oppression but also those "who chose to look away".

The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) is a Baloch nationalist armed organisation that advocates for an independent Balochistan, citing long-standing political marginalisation, economic exploitation, and human rights abuses. The Pakistani state designates the BLF as a militant group and accuses it of carrying out insurgent attacks against security forces and state infrastructure in Balochistan. (ANI)

