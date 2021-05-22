Washington DC [US], May 22 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday during a phone call discussed measures to ensure that the recently established ceasefire with Israel holds.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press release on Friday. "The Secretary and President welcomed the ceasefire and discussed measures to ensure that it holds."

This comes after Israel and Hamas on Thursday agreed to an Egypt-brokered ceasefire, after 11 days of rocket attacks and airstrikes that left hundreds dead.

Blinken assured Abbas the United States will provide rapid humanitarian aid and gather international support for Gaza and its reconstruction efforts, Price said.

The two officials agreed to have open lines of communication at all levels, Price said. Abbas welcomed Blinken's upcoming trip to the region in the coming days to meet with Palestinian, Israeli, and regional government officials to discuss the way forward towards peace, Price added. (ANI)

