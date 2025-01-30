Balochistan [Pakistan], January 30 (ANI): The Chairman of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), Dr Naseem Baloch, paid tribute to Dr Mannan Baloch on the ninth anniversary of his martyrdom, honouring his significant contributions to the Baloch freedom struggle.

Along with Dr Mannan Baloch, the BNM's secretary general at the time, Babu Nauroz, Hanif Baloch, Ashraf Baloch, and Sajid Jan were martyred by Pakistani forces in Mastung on January 30, 2016, the BNM stated in a post on X.

Also Read | Karachi: US Citizen Onijah Andrew Robinson Refuses To Leave Pakistan, Causing 2-Hour Flight Delay, Sits Outside Lover's House After 19-Year-Old Man Fails To Get Family's Approval for Marriage.

Dr Naseem Baloch emphasised that Dr Mannan Baloch was a courageous leader and a key figure in the Baloch national movement's intellectual foundation. "He was not just a political leader but an ideological pillar of our struggle. His voice for Baloch freedom was so powerful that it became intolerable to Pakistan, which silenced it with the power of the gun," he stated in the post.

Dr Mannan Baloch made the challenging decision to resist even though he was a doctor with the choice to live a luxurious life. "His ideology and struggle did not allow him to be a silent spectator. He stood firm for freedom, justice, and national dignity until his last breath, ultimately sacrificing his life for the cause," Naseem Baloch added.

Also Read | Who Was Salwan Momika, Iraqi Anti-Islam Campaigner Known for Quran-Burning Protests?.

Dr Naseem further condemned the Pakistani government's deliberate targeting of leaders like Dr. Mannan, claiming that his murder was part of a broader campaign of extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, and the genocide of the Baloch people.

"Dr. Mannan's death was not an isolated incident; it was a calculated attempt to crush the Baloch resistance. Yet, his martyrdom has only fortified our movement," he said.

The BNM Chairman described Dr. Mannan Baloch's death as a pivotal moment that renewed the spirit of the struggle, inspiring a new generation to take up the cause with unwavering resolve. "The blood of our martyrs has nourished the roots of our resistance. Dr Mannan's dream of an independent Balochistan is not just an idea it is a promise that will one day become a reality," he added.

Dr Naseem concluded his message by reaffirming the BNM's commitment to the cause, stating that Dr Mannan's ideology lives on in the consciousness of every Baloch who resists oppression. "We will prove that his sacrifice was not in vain. His legacy continues to guide us in our fight for freedom, dignity, and sovereignty" the post added further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)