Geneva [Switzerland], March 26 (ANI): Baloch National Movement (BNM) Foreign Secretary Faheem Baloch highlighted the grave human rights violations in Balochistan and condemned the recent detention of Mahrang Baloch, Sammi Deen Baloch, Bebo Baloch and many other activists at the 58th United Nations Human Rights Council Session.

In a post on X, Faheem Baloch stated, "The delegation of Baloch National Movement has come to the United Nations to highlight the human rights violations in Balochistan, specifically the current phase of human rights violations which are going on in Balochistan."

Baloch highlighted that in a recent incident, 13 bodies were discovered in Quetta City, brought in without the consent of their families and buried hastily in a local graveyard. The next day, the bodies were found half-buried, with animals scavenging them. Families gathered to protest, demanding the return of the bodies for proper identification and burial.

However, Pakistani security forces denied them access and opened fire on the peaceful demonstrators, killing three people. In the aftermath, security forces arrested several Baloch human rights defenders, including Mahrang Baloch, Bebo Baloch, and Sammi Deen Baloch, and have since placed them under heavy surveillance.

The families of the detained activists have expressed grave concerns about their well-being while in custody. He further emphasised," We request the international community, human rights groups to come forward and raise your voice against the atrocities going on in Balochistan."

His remarks follow the recent detentions of Baloch leaders and activists, including Mahrang Baloch, Sammi Deen Baloch, and Lala Wahab, during a peaceful protest in Quetta. Activists in Balochistan have long staged protests to highlight the region's marginalization, but in response, authorities have launched harsh crackdowns, often leading to the arrest of key Baloch figures.

The region has faced persistent human rights abuses, including killings, sexual violence, and forced displacements. Despite Balochistan's abundance of natural resources, local communities see few benefits. Freedom of speech, assembly, and movement remain heavily restricted, while international attention to the plight of the Baloch people remains minimal. (ANI)

