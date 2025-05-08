Kathmandu, May 8 (PTI) Seven people including five Indian nationals were rescued on Thursday after their boat capsized in a lake in Nepal's Pokhara, according to the police.

The incident took place at the Fewa lake of Pokhara after the boat was hit by a windstorm, leaving the seven people stranded in the middle of the lake.

Immediately after the incident, a team from the Armed Police Force (APF) rescued the people.

All Indian tourists returned to their hotel after first aid treatment, said Superintendent of Police Surya Timilsina of APF. However, a Nepali national was admitted to a local hospital for further treatment.

