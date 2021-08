Washington, Aug 28 (AP) The suicide bomber who killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 US service members at the Kabul airport carried about 25 pounds of explosives, loaded with shrapnel, a US official said Friday.

The massive amount of explosives and spray of shrapnel created such a large blast that it killed US troops who were inside the airport gate as well as troops and Afghans outside, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss preliminary assessments of the bombing.

Also Read | Pentagon Says Approx 5,400 Individuals at Kabul Airport Awaiting Flights Out of Afghanistan.

A more routine suicide bomber will often carry from five to 10 pounds of explosives.

According to officials, the bomber got to within several yards of the Kabul airport gate, where Afghans were crowded in as part of the ongoing chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan. (AP)

Also Read | Kabul Blasts: Only One Suicide Bomber in Airport Attack, Second Not Confirmed, Says Pentagon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)