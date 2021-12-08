London [UK] December 8 (ANI): The United Kingdom has joined the US in announcing a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over concerns about human rights abuses in China.

"Britain will effectively impose a diplomatic boycott of next year's Winter Olympics in China as no ministers or officials are expected to attend," Kyodo News reported citing Prime Minister Boris Johnson as saying in parliament.

The move, which follows similar announcements made by the United States and Australia, is a show of protest over China's alleged human rights abuses against the Muslim Uyghur minority and others, said the Japanese media.

Earlier today, Australia also announced a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics.

Meanwhile, China "expresses strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to" Australia's decision, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday, Kyodo News reported.

On Monday, the White House announced that the US would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to human rights violations by China. The Chinese government rejected the allegation and criticized the US for promoting the boycott of the Games among its allies and politicizing sports, which is contrary to the Olympic Charter.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that "no one would care" if a number of foreign officials chose not to attend the Games, as per Sputnik.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Games will be held from February 4-20. (ANI)

