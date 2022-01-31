London, Jan 31 (AP) The British government says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a report from an investigation into lockdown-breaching government parties.

The Cabinet Office says senior civil servant Sue Gray “has provided an update on her investigations to the Prime Minister.”

Also Read | Pakistan Media Freedom Report: Press Freedom Deteriorated in 2021 Compared to Previous Two Years in the Country.

Johnson's office has promised the report will be published “swiftly,” and the prime minister will address Parliament about its findings later.

But some of Gray's findings are being withheld because of a separate police investigation into whether some of the gatherings broke COVID-19 laws.

Also Read | Indian Descent Man Sentenced for 15 Months in Prison by Minneapolis Court for Sexually Abusing 16-Year-Old Boy on Plane.

Allegations that the prime minister and his staff flouted restrictions imposed on the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus have caused public anger and led some Conservative lawmakers to call for Johnson's resignation.

Johnson has urged his critics to wait for Gray's conclusions. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)