Brasilia [Brazil], August 15 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 50,644 to 3,275,520 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

The death toll has risen by 1,060 to 106,523 people within the same period of time.

Also Read | Kerala | Guidelines Issued for Re-Opening Gyms, Salons and Beauty Parlours: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 14, 2020.

A day earlier, Brazil reported 60,091 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,262 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 5.2 million COVID-19 patients.

Also Read | India-China Border Row: ITBP Statement on 74th Independence Day Eve Says Its Troops Were Involved in '17-20 Hours Standoff' at Some Places.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 21 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 761,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)