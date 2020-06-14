Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

World News | Brazil Has More Than 850,000 COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll at over 42,000 - Health Ministry

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 07:44 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Brazil Has More Than 850,000 COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll at over 42,000 - Health Ministry
World. (File Image)

Brasilia [Brazil], June 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Brazil now has over 850,000 confirmed coronavirus cases with the country's total COVID-19 death toll standing at over 42,000, according to Health Ministry data, which puts the country's coronavirus mortality rate at five per cent.

In the past 24 hours, 21,704 new COVID-19 cases and 892 new coronavirus deaths were confirmed in Brazil, Saturday data from the ministry shows. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil is 850,514 while the total death toll is 42,720.

Also Read | Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Once a Democrat, WWE Stint and More; Five Lesser Known Facts About The US President.

Brazil's coronavirus mortality rate is 5 per cent, according to the health ministry. Over 379,200 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country.

On Friday, Brazil's health ministry reported 909 new coronavirus deaths and 25,982 new COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, Brazil reported more than 30,400 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,239 new fatalities.

Also Read | Coronavirus Vaccine: AstraZeneca Awarded Deal to Supply Europe With 400 Million Doses by 2020-End.

Brazil has the second-highest coronavirus death toll, it is surpassed by the United States, which has registered over 115,000 COVID-19 fatalities. Brazil and the United States are also the top two countries in terms of the total number of registered coronavirus cases (the United States has the highest total of over 2 million COVID-19 cases). (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Brasilia Health Ministry United States
You might also like
Coronavirus Cases in India Increase to 3,20,922 With Sharpest Single-Day Spike of 11,929; COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 9,195
News

Coronavirus Cases in India Increase to 3,20,922 With Sharpest Single-Day Spike of 11,929; COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 9,195
India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 11,929 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020
News

India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 11,929 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020
Flag Day 2020: Do You Know What Does the 50 Stars in the American Flag Represent? Know Interesting Facts About the National Flag of the United States
Viral

Flag Day 2020: Do You Know What Does the 50 Stars in the American Flag Represent? Know Interesting Facts About the National Flag of the United States
Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Once a Democrat, WWE Stint and More; Five Lesser Known Facts About The US President
World

Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Once a Democrat, WWE Stint and More; Five Lesser Known Facts About The US President
Startup Nation: Why the US Is the Favorite Startup Country in the World
News

Startup Nation: Why the US Is the Favorite Startup Country in the World
Flag Day (US) 2020 Date And Significance: Know the History And Traditions of the Day That Honours the American Flag
Festivals & Events

Flag Day (US) 2020 Date And Significance: Know the History And Traditions of the Day That Honours the American Flag
Coronavirus Vaccine: Study on Mouse Finds Moderna Doses to be Effective With No Major Side-Effects
World

Coronavirus Vaccine: Study on Mouse Finds Moderna Doses to be Effective With No Major Side-Effects
Loss Of Smell (Anosmia) And Taste (Ageusia) Added to List of COVID-19 Symptoms by Health Ministry
News

Loss Of Smell (Anosmia) And Taste (Ageusia) Added to List of COVID-19 Symptoms by Health Ministry
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement