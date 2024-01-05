Rio De Janeiro, Jan 5 (AP) Brazil postponed for the second time the reintroduction of requirements to obtain tourist visas for citizens of the US, Australia and Canada, officials said.

Former president Jair Bolsonaro scrapped the visa requirements in 2019 to support the tourism industry, but the three countries continued to demand visas from Brazilians. The South American country requires visas from travellers based on principles of historical reciprocity and equal treatment.

The government initially postponed the visa implementation on October 1. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in September then set January 10 as the new deadline. On Thursday night, Brazil's presidency said it would be postponed yet again till April. 10.

The statement said the government was still finalizing the new visa system and wanted to avoid implementing it close to the high season, mainly during the New Year's celebrations and Carnival festivities in February, which attract tens of thousands of tourists.

Lula reinstated the visa requirements after he took office one year ago. The countries in question initially included Japan, but the east Asian nation struck a deal with Brazilian authorities in September to ease travel provisions between the two, keeping its citizens off of the new list.(AP)

