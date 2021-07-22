Brasilia [Brazil], July 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 54,517 to 19,473,954 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 1,424 to 545,604 people within the same period of time.

More than 18.2 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 27,592 new coronavirus cases, with more than 1,400 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 609,000 fatalities and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 191.86 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.12 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

