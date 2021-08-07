Brasilia [Brazil], August 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil has registered 1,056 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 561,762, the health ministry said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the total caseload rose to 20,108,746 after 42,159 new cases were detected.

Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States, and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has overwhelmed hospitals, said the ministry.

So far, more than 149.2 million people in Brazil had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with over 44.2 million people fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

