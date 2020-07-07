Sao Paulo, Jul 7 (AP) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was tested for COVID-19 after having an X-ray of his lungs. He didn't say whether he was showing symptoms of the new coronavirus.

Brazil's presidency said in a statement that the result of the test will be known on Tuesday. Earlier Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly downplayed the risks of the disease, told supporters outside the presidential residence in capital Brasilia that he is feeling well.

Also Read | Earthquakes: High-Intensity Quake Measuring 6.3 on Richter Scale Hits Indonesia & Another Quake of 6.1 Magnitude Strikes Singapore.

Brazil's Supreme Court published documents in May showing that Bolsonaro tested negative three times in March after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida. The Brazilian leader hasn't said whether he took any additional tests for the disease since.

Bolsonaro's prior tests were conducted using pseudonyms, as is customary for medical tests performed on Brazilian leaders in order to preserve their privacy.

Also Read | Earthquake of Magnitude 6.1 Hit 1102 Km Southeast of Singapore: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 7, 2020.

The president has repeatedly appeared in public without wearing a mask, shaking hands with supporters and mingling with crowds. He has fiercely criticized local leaders' restrictions on activity and said the economic impact of shutdowns would inflict more hardship than the virus.

More than 65,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Brazil. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)